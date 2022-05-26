BIG3 Revs Up for Season Five with Return of Toyota as Official Vehicle Partner

BIG3 Revs Up for Season Five with Return of Toyota as Official Vehicle Partner

Partnership will feature the Toyota Rav4-Point Circle and On-Site Activations

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that Toyota Motor North America is returning as the BIG3's Official Vehicle Partner and sponsor of the Toyota Rav4-Point Circle. Toyota returns for the third consecutive year following a landmark 2021 season that included numerous in-game activations and innovative fan engagement opportunities.

Key features of the partnership include:

The RAV4-Point Shot Circle

Toyota as the Official Vehicle Partner of the BIG3

Interactive on-site activations for BIG3 fans to experience the 2022 Toyota vehicle lineup, including Tundra and RAV4

Grand Prize Flyaway: one lucky fan will win an all-expense paid trip for two to the BIG3 All Star Weekend in the Bahamas in September

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Toyota again this season," said BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan. "They have eagerly supported this league since day one and continue to help us grow through their outside-the-box thinking and exciting activations to engage BIG3 fans directly. The RAV4-Point Shot Circle is one of the best parts of our game and I know that together, the BIG3 and Toyota will bring the fire all summer long."

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 is implementing several key changes this season including doubling the number of open tryouts, lowering the minimum player age, and introducing the BIG3's new model of ownership announced last month which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits in each of the 12 teams in the league including VIP tickets, priceless game experiences, voting rights, and much more.

"BIG3 gives us a chance to witness some amazing basketball talent. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of something that provides great joy and entertainment on the court and in the homes of the viewers," says Darcey Rayner, Sponsorship Strategy, Integration & Activation, Toyota Motor North America. "The ultimate excitement is taking two lucky fans to the Bahamas for the all-star game. We can't wait to host them for this amazing experience."

This announcement comes after last night's BIG3 Draft and as the league continues to gear up for its fifth season this summer, airing 28 hours of live games on CBS and Paramount+ throughout a 12-week season tipping-off June 18th in Chicago. For more information, please visit https://big3.com and follow @thebig3 on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TOYOTA:

Toyota (NYSE: TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America (more than 39,000 in the U.S.). Over the past 60 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 43 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2021, of which, more than a quarter were electrified vehicles (hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells).

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Palacios, hpalacios@hstrategies.com

Gaby Moran, gmoran@hstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE BIG3