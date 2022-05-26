InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfecting System for a Premise Entrance (HOF-148)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient way to disinfect a person's clothes, shoes and hair before entering a premise," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the STERILIZATION GATE. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to reduce the number and efficacy of pathogens on persons. It can be used at the entrance of various public and private premises locations. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it eliminates the need to manually apply disinfecting methods. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial establishments, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, stores, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

