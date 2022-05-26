InventHelp Inventors Develop Indoor Plant Growing System (JMC-2303)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to grow and harvest crops even during cold weather conditions," said one of two inventors, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so we invented the HOBBY GARDEN. Our design would offer efficient water distribution and it would shield plants from scavenging pests."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective system for growing plants indoors. In doing so, it offers a protected growing environment. It also ensures that water and food is delivered directly to the roots of the plants. As a result, it could increase plant health and crop yields. The invention features a practical design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households, farmers and nursery operators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

