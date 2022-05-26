The Kinetix Group and White Swan Announce International Partnership to Accelerate Identification of Underrecognized Diseases Through Social Listening

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) and White Swan announced an international collaborative partnership to accelerate the early identification of common and underrecognized diseases and help ease the burden of illness caused by treatment delays.

The collaboration seeks to improve quality of life by shortening the time it takes to appropriately identify conditions and leveraging the voices of patients at risk of hitting the 'four walls' of health care through social listening and Artificial Intelligence.

"Partnering with White Swan allows our collective organizations the opportunity to change the conversation around how people define their health care journeys. It also allows us to influence and guide how adjacent health care stakeholders identify, engage and activate around these unique insights," said Mindy Olivarez, vice president of innovation at TKG.

"We're excited to partner with TKG to amplify patient-centric insights, identify needs and create improved patient pathways through our technology and analytics and TKG's evidence-based solutions. It aligns perfectly with our charitable mission," added Miranda Mapleton, chief executive officer of White Swan.

While not all-inclusive, initial focus areas will include:

Health mapping related to patient preferences and patient diagnosis journeys

Training and education around rare disease pockets across the U.S. and globally

Multi-stakeholder collaborations for unmet needs identified by social listening insights

Both organizations are committed to exploring ways data can remove biases and improve health care delivery.

For more information about the partnership, please contact Mindy Olivarez, vice president of innovation at The Kinetix Group, at mindyo@thekinetixgroup.com or Beth Fordham, operations director at White Swan, at beth@whiteswan.org.uk.

The Kinetix Group

TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

White Swan

White Swan is a registered charity whose mission is to improve health and wellbeing through Artificial Intelligence, technology and analytics. The organization leverages propriety technology, algorithms, and leading-edge data science capability to create tools and insights which improve its holistic understanding of how to help patients and their doctors.

