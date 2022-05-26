PeopleScout's Affinix™ Talent Technology Wins Two 2022 American Business Awards

Affinix recognized for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and Big Data Solutions

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology Affinix™ has been named a Bronze winner for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution and Big Data Solution in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® Program for 2022.

"AI-driven talent management solutions are critical to any business," the judges said. "Affinix is an answer to the current challenges in the talent acquisition domain and addresses the need for speed and scalability. PeopleScout's candidate satisfaction scores are impressive for this type of solution."

Designed with changing candidate expectations in mind, Affinix brings together artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, and machine learning to drive fast and effective talent sourcing and engagement.

"We are committed to providing our clients with valuable insights to help them build their workforce today while they prepare for their future talent needs," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Enhancing the strategic insights within Affinix Analytics and ensuring that our product roadmap keeps us ahead of the curve are both critical to providing our clients with the competitive advantage they need. We appreciate this recognition of our efforts from the American Business Awards."

Embedded within PeopleScout's talent solutions, Affinix delivers speed and scalability while leveraging artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technologies. PeopleScout adds Affinix enhancements on a quarterly basis in order to provide a best-in-class experience for candidates and our clients. This iterative approach allows PeopleScout to leverage the latest technologies all within one seamless ecosystem.

PeopleScout continues to lead the talent acquisition industry with its innovation and unique talent solutions. Recent recognition for PeopleScout's Affinix includes:

Best Business Technology Solutions – Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in the 2022 TITAN Business Awards.

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation in Brandon Hall Group's Fall 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards Program.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout , a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs . PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com .

About American Business Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

