Lytix Biopharma AS announces that an abstract on LTX-315 in combination with Adoptive Cell Therapy is selected for a poster presentation at ASCO 2022

Lytix Biopharma AS announces that an abstract on LTX-315 in combination with Adoptive Cell Therapy is selected for a poster presentation at ASCO 2022

OSLO, Norway, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma AS ("Lytix" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company with an in situ vaccination technology platform, announces that an abstract relating to LTX-315 in combination with Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) has been selected for presentation at a Poster Session during American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022. LTX-315 is a first-in-class oncolytic molecule, representing a new and superior in situ therapeutic vaccination principle to boost the clonal expansion of T cells and subsequent anti-cancer immunity.

Immune- and clinical response data from the Atlas-IT-04 trial will be presented at the poster session. The trial is an open label, exploratory, Phase II trial assessing the effect of LTX-315 when used in combination with ACT in patients with metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS). The prognosis of advanced STS is poor and with a high unmet medical need. In general STS have low number of tumor infiltrating T cells and do not respond to immunotherapy. The trial design includes intratumoral injections of LTX-315 ahead of surgical removal of tumors, followed by in vitro expansion of T cells as the first step. In the second step, the expanded T cells were infused back to the patients and the effect of LTX-315 on the tumor microenvironment was assessed.

"This trial demonstrates that the combination of LTX-315 and ACT is feasible and tolerable, and that CD4+ and CD8+ T cells can be expanded in vitro from STS that have been pretreated with the oncolytic molecule LTX-315", CEO of Lytix, Øystein Rekdal, comments. He adds: "We will now explore how further optimization of the treatment schedule will position LTX-315 as promising technology to invoke tumor specific T cells that can be cultured and infused as part of an adoptive transfer regimen for several subtypes of soft tissue sarcoma."

At the time of the submission of the abstract, the complete data had not been finally analyzed, and a revision of the data showed that there were three, not four, patients with stable disease as best overall response.

The abstract will be presented June 5th at the ASCO 2022 annual meeting.

Poster Session: Sarcoma

Abstract: 11567

Poster: 471

The abstract can be found here https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/211276

For further information please contact:

Øystein Rekdal (CEO), Telephone: +47 975 73 358, E-mail: Oystein.Rekdal@lytixbiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lytix Biopharma AS