For The Record Promotes Tony Douglass to Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Record ("FTR Ltd.") announced the appointment of Tony Douglass as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Douglass, 49, is a founder of the global justice technology company and most recently served as its President. Widely regarded as one of the world's foremost experts in digital recording, transcription services, and audio-visual requirements for courts and law enforcement, he brings over 25 years of experience to his new position. Mr. Douglass will be assuming the role previously held by Michael G. Rose, 62, who will continue to serve For The Record in the role of Chairman of the Board.

The announcement comes as For The Record launches a series of new technologies dramatically accelerating and improving the administration of justice:

For The Record's Recording Vault is the industry's first cloud-based storage and retrieval platform enabling immediate access to recordings for the courts and their participants.

For The Record's Transcript Express revolutionizes how the public places orders for, and how the courts manage the production of, transcripts. It simultaneously handles invoicing and payment processes for court reporters, giving them more time for their critical function of reporting.

For The Record is introducing FTR RealTime Speech-to-Text processing for proceedings, which fills the gap created by the growing crisis of fewer court reporters while expanding immediate access to that information cost effectively.

For The Record's Smart Audio proprietary configurations provide the industry's highest-quality audio recording.

For The Record is also rolling out the world's most advanced high-tech courtroom solutions, including digital evidence presentation; remote interpretation; hybrid in-person/remote proceedings; and optimal balancing of amplification and recording needs for both video and audio.

"As the world emerges from the global pandemic that forced all courts to immediately adopt new technology, courts everywhere are working to modernize their courtrooms to make permanent many of the benefits of technology recently identified," said Mr. Rose. "Tony's long history as one of the world's foremost visionaries is exactly what jurisdictions will benefit from as they chart the course for the future."

Mr. Rose added, "Courts everywhere are simultaneously experiencing a dramatic and growing shortage of court reporters, contributing to a mounting backlog of proceedings. The innovations Tony has designed, and For The Record are introducing, represent leaps forward in helping courts leverage technology to help stretch those shrinking resources. Tony will be instrumental in assisting jurisdictions adopt new technologies as these shortages continue to worsen."

Mr. Rose finished his comments by stating, "I am so pleased to be making this appointment. Tony is in many ways the father of justice technology and his experience is unparalleled in the industry. The growing momentum to modernize the justice system makes the timing of this transition perfect. His leadership into the next decade will enable jurisdictions everywhere to significantly advance the cause of justice.

About For The Record

For The Record is the global leader in digital audio, visual, and record-keeping innovations for the legal justice system. Over three decades, the company has modernized more than 30,000 courtrooms across 70+ countries. For The Record's recent innovations include the world's first cloud-based recording management system; an online transcript ordering platform; real-time speech-to-text transcription; and a virtual justice platform that observes traditional court protocols. With the goals of accelerating justice and enhancing accessibility, For The Record continuously develops new courtroom technology.

Background on Tony Douglass

Mr. Douglass's entire career has been at the forefront of technology purpose built for the justice system. The solutions he developed are utilized in more than 30,000 courtrooms across the globe, in more than 70 countries, and in all 50 US states. He has designed the AV solutions of supreme courts in multiple countries; his recording solutions have been integrated into many of the US's most historic courtrooms without compromising aesthetics; and he's guided the deployment of the nation's highest-tech courtrooms in a variety of counties and states. No one has designed, planned, and implemented more courtroom technology than Mr. Douglass. Among other firsts, he designed and installed the world's first public e-court; and has led teams that patented the first AI multi-speaker identification technology for court recordings; registered patents for securing the integrity of digital justice recordings with blockchain; and conceived the first web application for managing all aspects of the court recording and transcription process.

For The Record: The Sound & Sight of Justice. www.fortherecord.com

