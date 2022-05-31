AARP Illinois and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin Speak Out About Need for Lower Prescription Drug Prices

Four Million Americans, Including 200K Illinoisans Signed AARP Petition Calling on Congress to Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP Illinois State Director Philippe Largent and Volunteer State President Alan Hollenbeck joined U.S. Senator Dick Durbin in a call to highlight the need for Congress to lower prescription drug prices. AARP delivered a petition signed by more than 200,000 Illinoisans calling for Congress to act now and stop unfair drug prices. AARP has called for fair drug prices for years and supports legislation that passed the House in November, which would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs that older adults pay for their prescription drugs and impose penalties on drug companies that raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.

"I strongly support giving Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices for seniors," U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). "Too many Americans cannot afford their medications because of Big Pharma's greed. It is unacceptable that seniors are being forced to ration lifesaving drugs like insulin. It's time to reduce prescription drug prices for families, and I'm ready to partner with AARP to get it done."

"Americans are fed up with paying three times what people in other countries pay for the same drugs. More than four million people across the country, including 200,000 here in Illinois, are joining AARP to demand lower prices for prescription drugs," said Largent. "There will never be a better time to lower drug prices than the historic opportunity in front of Congress. Now it's time to get it done!

Lowering prescription drug prices has widespread support among voters, regardless of their party affiliation. An AARP survey of voters found that strong majorities of voters want Congress to act on the issue, with 70% saying it is very important. The survey also found that 87% of voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

More information about AARP's Fair Drug Prices campaign can be found at aarp.org/rx.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With 38 million members nationwide and 1.7 million in Illinois, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

View original content:

SOURCE AARP Illinois