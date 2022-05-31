Doximity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Doximity Executives to Take Part in William Blair Growth Stock Conference and Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 7, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:40 pm ET/2:40 pm PT

Speaker: Dr. Nate Gross, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 16, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:40 am ET/8:40 am PT

Speaker: Anna Bryson, Chief Financial Officer

Live and archived links to Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference webcast will be available on Doximity's investor relations website at https://investors.doximity.com/ .

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

