"Keep it in the family: Babylon Dental Care focuses on the human side of dentistry"

BABYLON, N.Y., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the residents of Patchogue and West Babylon, going to the dentist is still a friendly, personal experience, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Clifford Brown and the Babylon Dental Care team.

Dr. Brown started his practice nearly 40 years ago with two team members and a single office. Today the practice has grown to 85 members and two locations, bringing quality dental care to the people of the communities he loves. "Our mission is to treat patients like family," he said. "We continue to grow because of the needs of our patients, not because of outside invested money."

Babylon Dental Care is dentist owned and operated, even as the number of privately owned practices declined from 85% of the market in 2005 to 76% by 2019. Dental support organizations (DSOs) are rapidly becoming the norm. However, corporate-owned dental practices often lack the one thing that dentist owned and operated practices can provide: the personal relationship.

Dr. Brown has infused the practice with what he calls "the human connection." "99% of our patients have dental phobias," Dr. Brown explains. "We hold space for their anxieties or past dental traumas. It is part of our service to help them feel like they don't have to hide from taking care of their dental needs. We strive to re-create our patients' experience with their dentist.

This commitment to their patients influences every part of Babylon Dental Care's service. Jenn Brown, the Director of Operations, ensures that all team members focus on Babylon Dental's core values of treating all patients like family. Jenn works closely with team members to make certain they are supported in their roles to do so.

The Babylon Dental Care team strives to compassionately help patients get the dental treatment they need or want. "We recognize people fear the costs associated with going to the dentist," Jenn says. "To help our patients, we offer our dental savings plan for those who don't have insurance and even extend an "insurance-benefits" check to help those with dental insurance understand what is covered and what may not be covered. We want to make sure everyone can comfortably afford the treatment they need or want."

Babylon Dental Care is also proud to host their annual "Care Day," where they provide free dental treatment to members of the community who cannot otherwise afford it, so that they can also enjoy the benefits of good oral health. Dr. Brown and his team care about all the members of their community and want them to get the dental care they need. Jenn also shares that it is our team's opportunity to give back to the community who has given so much to us.

The team and doctors at Babylon Dental Care still follow COVID precautions to keep everyone safe from infection, even while mandates are more relaxed around the state. The safety and well-being of everyone is always our ultimate goal at Babylon Dental Care. If you live in Patchogue or West Babylon, you will have a comfortable and pleasant experience when you come to Babylon Dental Care.

Babylon Dental Care has been serving the Long Island community with excellent dental care since 1983 with locations in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704) and Patchogue (499 Sunrise Highway, Ste. 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772). Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com and call us at (631) 587-7373.

