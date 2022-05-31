NASA'S INSPECTOR GENERAL, PAUL MARTIN, TO BE FEATURED GUEST ON FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK'S "THE SEARCH FOR ACCOUNTABILITY" ON JUNE 6, HOSTED BY MICHAEL BINDER OF GRADUATE SCHOOL USA

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Martin, Inspector General, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will be the featured guest on the June 6 broadcast of "The Search for Accountability," which airs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Federal News Network 1500 AM, hosted by Michael Binder, Director of Graduate School USA's Government Audit Training Institute and Federal Financial Management programs.

"I'm excited to have a robust discussion with Mr. Martin to continue to help raise awareness of the good work that federal inspectors general do, and the key oversight they provide in pursuing integrity and public trust in government operations," said Binder.

Martin leads the NASA OIG's independent and objective audits, inspections and investigations of efficiency and effectiveness; and efforts to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse. He previously served as Deputy Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Justice. From 2001 to 2003 he served as Counselor to the IG and Special Counsel to the IG. Before joining the DOJ OIG, Martin served 13 years at the U.S. Sentencing Commission, including 6 years as the Commission's Deputy Staff Director, upon its creation in 1985, helping develop the first set of federal sentencing guidelines.

Martin began his professional career as a reporter with the Greenville (S.C.) News. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from The Pennsylvania State University and a Juris Doctor for The Georgetown University Law Center.

"The Search for Accountability" features insightful conversations with a myriad of inspectors general, and each month, a different guest is on the program. This series, which airs most Mondays at 2:00 p.m. ET., is produced in a partnership between Graduate School USA and Federal News Network.

To listen to the broadcast live at 2 p.m. on June 6, visit: https://live.federalnewsnetwork.com/listen/ or tune in to 1500 AM radio. All recorded programs are available as podcasts at https://www.graduateschool.edu/OIGshow. For information about Graduate School USA's Auditing and Federal Financial Management courses, visit www.graduateschool.edu.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. GSUSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) which educates the service minded student by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

