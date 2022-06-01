Key Casting Details Revealed for Upcoming CTV Original Drama SULLIVAN'S CROSSING

– Morgan Kohan stars alongside fan-favourites Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson –

– Canadian singer, songwriter, and actors Tom Jackson and Andrea Menard, along with Lynda Boyd, Allan Hawco, and Amalia Williamson, round out the cast –

– SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is from #1 New York Times Bestselling author Robyn Carr and Executive Producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team that brought viewers the hit series VIRGIN RIVER–

– Fremantle to handle international distribution –

– Production on SULLIVAN'S CROSSING begins this summer in Nova Scotia –

Tags: @CTV_PR, @CTV, @TheLede_CA

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/YhhQ66

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CTV, Fremantle, and Reel World Management announced today the all-star cast joining the new CTV Original drama series, SULLIVAN'S CROSSING. In the lead role of Maggie Sullivan, Canadian actress Morgan Kohan (TRANSPLANT) heads the cast alongside leading actors Chad Michael Murray (ONE TREE HILL) as Cal Jones, and Scott Patterson (GILMORE GIRLS) as Maggie's estranged father, Sully Sullivan. With production on the 10-episode, one-hour series set to begin this summer in Nova Scotia, also joining the principal cast are actor, singer, and a Companion of the Order of Canada, Tom Jackson (CARDINAL) as Frank Cranebear; actor, singer, songwriter, Andrea Menard (THE VELVET DEVIL) as Edna Cranebear; Lynda Boyd (VIRGIN RIVER) as Phoebe Lancaster; Allan Hawco (JACK RYAN) as Andrew Mathews; and Amalia Williamson (NORTHERN RESCUE) as Lola Gunderson.

Executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle, SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is being produced as an interprovincial coproduction with Nova Scotia based producer Mike Volpe and Ontario based producer Mark Gingras. SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is an adaption of the New York Times bestselling novels by beloved author Robyn Carr, reuniting her with Reel World Management's Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, executive producers of the hit series, VIRGIN RIVER. Fremantle will handle global distribution.

To view full press release, click here.

View original content:

SOURCE CTV