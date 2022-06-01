RainFocus Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced that it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner "Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms" report.

We believe that this achievement is further evidence that RainFocus continues to exceed customer expectations, ensuring the right event experience is in place to reach more attendees and engage with them more deeply, maximizing event value. Gartner's market report states "vendors in the event space have adjusted their messaging with a specific focus on "hybrid" and continue to invest in their roadmaps to win in this market."

"Our platform offers unique, personalized features that allow our customers to provide unparalleled experiences in a variety of formats, including hybrid, that work for them," explains Doug Baird, president of RainFocus. "We thrive on the ability to enable our customers to engage with their core audiences, utilizing the marketing data they receive and transforming it into actionable insights. This allows them to manage, adjust, and enhance their events. In our opinion, inclusion in this Gartner Market Guide reiterates our ongoing commitment to our customers."

Gartner also states that "leveraging event technology platforms improves the quality of events and enables the tracking of attendee behavior and engagement across events." RainFocus equips customers with behavioral data across the entire event portfolio so event success can be measured and early action can be taken to adjust the overall event strategy.

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation seamlessly across physical, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

