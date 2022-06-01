Reltime appoints interim CEO

OSLO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime is exhilarated to announce the appointment of Peter Michel Heilmann as our interim CEO. Founder and inventor Frode van der Laak will continue as Reltime's CTO.

"I am very pleased that my colleague Peter Michel has taken over the reins as Reltime's interim CEO," comments Frode van der Laak, who is currently participating in Seamless Middle East 2022 in Dubai. "As a Dutch serial entrepreneur and global connector, he brings his servant leadership skills and rich international experience in multiple countries and continents to our disruptive team. Peter Michel will continue to build our new financial tribe as well as forging new partnerships and globally scaling Reltime."

"Being part of such a transformative and visionary dream team makes me very thrilled and energised," says Peter Michel Heilmann. "As Reltime's visionary founding father and inventor, Frode has done a phenomenal job and created a strong foundation to date. I firmly believe Reltime has a bright future ahead. Let's do something bigger than ourselves and build a whole new financial tribe globally, together."

Peter Michel Heilmann's background in a nutshell

Born in The Netherlands , he grew up in Burundi and Zambia in the 1970s, and lived in several other countries.

A pioneer in regenerative entrepreneurship and leadership since the early 1990s, guided by Ubuntu ( Africa's gift to the world) and φιλότιμο (philotimo).

Extensive experience in co-founding and scaling international global communities, Internet portals and ventures, as well as in raising capital for European and U.S. ventures and funds, including with Topan AG, a Swiss-based holistic, Triple-E (Economic, Ecological and Ethical), performance-driven, boutique business, finance and investment management consultancy for companies and asset owners.

Served as a Managing Partner of the Nordic Circular Hotspot, which has its secretariat in Oslo and is a leading resource and consortium focusing on accelerating the regenerative and circular economy in the Nordics.

Served on several boards of companies and not-for-profit foundations, including the United People Foundation (UPF) and B of Joy, an innovative co-operative pro-life form of banking from the heart and a citizens' initiative by professionals, and founded the New Economy Forum in Greece .

Author of numerous books in English and Greek on such themes as leadership, corporate responsibility, compassionate consumerism and the future of responsible investing.

Organised international business-to-business and investment meetings and roundtables in Greece , Serbia, Turkey , The Netherlands , the Nordics and virtually.

Stood at the cradle of the European B Corp Community, which forms part of a global movement currently consisting of 5,000+ B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, with one unifying goal—to redefine success in business.

Author of numerous books in English and Greek on such themes as leadership, corporate responsibility, compassionate consumerism and the future of responsible investing.

Mentor of disruptive start-ups and scale-ups in Europe , Asia , Africa and Latin America .

A strong believer in building a New World and, along with his wife and son, envisioning the creation of a new tribe in Drenthe, The Netherlands with like-minded people.

Peter Michel's LinkedIn profile: LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pmheilmann/

Peter Michel will be participating in Money20/20 Europe https://europe.money2020.com in Amsterdam from June 7-9, 2022.

CONTACT:

For media enquiries:

Cornelia S. van der Laak

IRO and Director of Partnerships

Reltime AS

Tel.: +4740769988

cornelia@reltime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Reltime AS