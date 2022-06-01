Stagwell Announces Expanded Leadership at Constellation to Further Digital Integration Strategy

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced expanded leadership within the Constellation network to further support its transformative client work. Instrument Co-founder and current CEO Justin Lewis will become Chair of Constellation; current Constellation Chair John Boiler will shift roles and become Creative Chair; and current Instrument President Kara Place will become CEO of Instrument.

Constellation, which includes 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Crispin Porter Bogusky, The Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and Team Enterprises, operates as one of the key networks within Stagwell. Lewis will focus on evolving the group's integrated offerings and spearheading new business growth. Boiler will become Creative Chair with a focus on client services and continuing to shepherd the group's creative excellence.

"Justin is a digital native and this is an exciting investment in the next phase of Constellation's growth. Justin knows how to help brands achieve digitally led, creatively compelling work and we're excited for him to bring that expertise to the network," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Working in partnership with John as Creative Chair, the future of Constellation is bright. And, as she's helped Instrument grow into one of the most innovative digital agencies in our industry, Kara is a great leader as the agency enters its next chapter."

"Constellation offers vertically integrated services with true strategic continuity, enabling us to solve tremendously complex business problems," said Justin Lewis, Chair of Constellation and outgoing CEO of Instrument. "Our clients – like Nike, Google, and Levi's – handle very complex digital ecosystems and my goal is to take Instrument's innovative and collaborative approach in solving for that complexity to Constellation, where we can create even more scale and impact for clients."

"I'm excited to work with Justin in the Chair seat as I lean into the core of the passion that started it all: creativity," said John Boiler, Creative Chair of Constellation. "It takes creativity to assemble a bespoke constellation of specialists across data, insights, big brand thinking and next-gen digital activations to make transformational things happen for our clients."

"In my 10 years at Instrument, we've grown from a small agency to a force in the digital transformation space. The Instrument model produces innovative work, exceptional relationships and an internal culture that respects each individual as an integral part of our team," said Kara Place, incoming CEO of Instrument. "We mix design, strategy, technology and storytelling to deliver groundbreaking work for clients. After working closely with Justin all of these years and growing multiple functions of our business as President, I look forward to assuming full responsibility for our amazing teammates and trusted client partners."

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Constellation

Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The collective includes: 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Crispin Porter Bogusky, The Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and Team Enterprises.

About Instrument

Instrument is a digital agency with offices in Portland, Oregon and Brooklyn, New York. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

