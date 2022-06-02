American Residential Services, LLC. Growth Continues with the Acquisition of Absolute Air, Captain Electric, and OyBoy Heating and Cooling

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, announced it has acquired a family of companies including Absolute Air, Captain Electric, and OyBoy Heating and Cooling.

Absolute Air has been serving residential heating, air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing customers in Mapleton and the greater Salt Lake City area since 1997. Established in 1988, Captain Electric provides residential and commercial electrical services in the greater Salt Lake City area. OyBoy Heating and Cooling, based in Lehi, began serving South Central Utah in 2018.

"We are proud to bring our family of companies to the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network," said Tim Oyler, President. "With their support, we will be able to provide enhanced services to our valued customers, communities, and employees. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continued growth and success as part of the ARS brand."

"Acquiring Absolute Air, Captain Electric, and OyBoy Heating and Cooling is consistent with our strategic vision to enhance our national footprint in the West," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "Their loyal customer following, reputation for quality and integrity, and commitment to customer service make them a natural fit for our company and will help us further expand our presence in the home services area in Utah."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,500 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, electrical and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, but not limited to: Air Experts™, A.J. Perri ®, Aksarben ARS™, Allgood Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Cooling ®, Andy's Statewide™, ARS ®, Aspen Air Conditioning™, Atlas Trillo ®, Beutler™, Blue Apple Electric, Air and Plumbing™, Blue Dot Services™, Blue Flame Heating Air Electric ®, Bob Hamilton™, Brothers Air and Heat™, Columbus Worthington Air™, Comfort Heating & Air™, Conway Services ®, DM Select Services ®, Efficient Attic Systems ® (EAS), Elite Air™, ESCO™, Florida Home Air Conditioning™, Greenstar Home Services ®, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning™, McCarthy Services™, My Electric Works™, Rapid Repair Experts™, Rescue Rooter ®, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk™, RighTime Home Services™, Roger the Plumber ®, RS Andrews of Tidewater ®, The Irish Plumber ®, The Rooter Works™, Total Comfort™, Unique Services™, Will Fix It™, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing™. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work covered under ARS' Exceptional Service Guarantee. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right."® For more information, visit www.ars.com .

