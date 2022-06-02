CPSC Urges Consumers to Immediately Stop Use of Mobility Transfer Systems Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazard; Three Deaths Reported

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using 285,000 Mobility Transfer Systems adult portable bed rails. These products can create an entrapment hazard and pose a risk of serious injury or death to users. CPSC's warning applies to 10 models of bed rails.

The bed rails were manufactured and sold by Mobility Transfer Systems Inc. from 1992 to 2021, and by Metal Tubing USA Inc. in 2021 and 2022. Neither company has agreed to recall the bed rails and to offer a remedy to consumers. CPSC is assessing possible future action in this matter.

CPSC evaluated the bed rails and found that consumers can become entrapped between the bed rail and mattress, or within portions of the bed rail itself, leading to asphyxia.

At least three people have died after becoming entrapped in one model of the bed rails. They include a 78-year-old woman in a Michigan assisted living facility in 2006, an 85-year-old man in an Oklahoma nursing home in 2007, and a 90-year-old disabled woman in California in 2013.

The bed rails were sold at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, MTSMedicalSupply.com, VitalityMedical.com, Alimed.com, and other online retailers for between about $30 and $170. The products have also been found for sale on secondhand sites, such as eBay.com.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop use, disassemble, and dispose of the following bed rails and report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov:

Freedom Grip (model 501)

Freedom Grip Plus (model 502)

Freedom Grip Travel (model 505)

Reversible Slant Rail (model 600)

Transfer Handle (model 2025)

Easy Adjustable (model 2500)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail, single-sided (model 5075)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail – Extra Tall, single-sided (model 5075T)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail, double-sided (model 5085)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail – Extra Tall, double-sided (model 5085T)

The name "Mobility Transfer Systems" and the model number are printed on a label located on the grip handle of the bed rails. The bed rails are made of white or chrome metal tubing.

