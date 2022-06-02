I 🖤 San Marzano DOP is Coming to The Big Apple, Starring at the New York Summer Fancy Food Show!

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Marzano DOP tomatoes are the best canned tomatoes in the world, and it's time to "start spreading the news!"

The King of Tomatoes, Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese Nocerino DOP is heading to the Big Apple, and it couldn't be any more apropos! Did you know that the Italian word for tomato, "pomodoro", means "golden apple"?

Not only should you look for the full name, Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP, but more importantly, the seals on the label which ensure the quality of the tomatoes inside. The bright red color and flavor of these incredibly sweet, non-acidic tomatoes never fail to impress.

If you are attending the Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC, visit the I 🖤 San Marzano DOP booth to try some delicious nibbles prepared so you can sample these glorious canned tomatoes for yourself!

Details for the I 🖤 San Marzano DOP booth at the Specialty Food Association NYC Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center, Manhattan.

Location: 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10014

Dates: June 12-14, 2022

Level 3, Booth #2516

Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP canned tomatoes will make every dish the best it can be. For lots of simple and delicious recipes, and inspiration, check out the I 🖤 San Marzano DOP website.

RECIPES: https://ilovesanmarzanodop.com/recipes/?lang=en

Want to know where to find Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP canned tomatoes? You'll discover them at quality grocery stores, specialty shops, Italian grocery markets, and online. (Be sure to look for the "DOP" and the two seals that guarantee their quality.)

I 🖤 San Marzano DOP is a campaign co-funded by the European Commission - promoting San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes in the USA.

www.ilovesanmarzanodop.com #iLoveSanMarzanoDOP

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

