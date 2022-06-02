NASA Invites Media to Headquarters to Meet Commercial Crew Astronauts

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host an in-person media opportunity at 8:45 a.m. EDT Tuesday, June 7, at NASA Headquarters in Washington with the agency's SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts to discuss their recent mission aboard the International Space Station to benefit life on Earth and further exploration.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet returned to Earth in November 2021 after spending 198 days aboard the microgravity laboratory, conducting science and maintenance activities, scientific investigations, and technology demonstrations.

Crew-2 completed the agency's second crew rotation mission to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The mission set a record for the longest spaceflight by a U.S. crewed spacecraft. The international crew spent 199 days in orbit. The Crew-2 astronauts also served as part of space station Expedition 65/66.

