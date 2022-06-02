SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SREV, STON, ATA, HR

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)'s sale to Concentrix Corporation for $1.50 per share. If you are a ServiceSource shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON)'s sale to a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management, LP for $3.50 in cash per share. If you are a StoneMor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATA)'s merger with Rally Communitas Corp. If you are an Americas Technology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)'s merger with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. If you are a Healthcare Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

