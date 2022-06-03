BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES AGS MEETING RESULTS AND UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWK) (OTCQB: BLWKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held at the law offices of the Company's outside counsel, Morton Law LLP, in Vancouver British Columbia on June 2, 2022. At the Meeting, all Director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the voting at the Meeting were as follows:

Director Vote type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Andrew T. Duncan

For Withheld

13,346,585 3,413

99.97% 0.03% Charlie Glavin, CFA

For Withheld

13,346,585 3,413

99.97% 0.03% Ganesh (Ravi) Krishnan

For Withheld

13,281,648 68,350

99.49% 0.51% Steve Bennet

For Withheld

13,336,235 13,763

99.90% 0.10%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and approved an amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company will also be participating in the following conferences to meet with a variety of retail, institutional, and family office investors.

The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference

Date: June 8th, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_woz1kY2TTBi_koFB0JJ77A

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

12th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles, California – Taking place at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in Los Angeles, California, CEO Andy Duncan and CFO Charlie Glavin will be meeting 1-on-1 with investors as well as giving a live presentation at 11AM PST on Tuesday, June 7th. To register for the online portal please click here: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

The Inaugural Emerging Equities VIP Event at the RBC Canadian Open – St. George's Golf & Country just 15 minutes outside of Toronto, Ontario will be host to both the RBC Canadian Open and the Inaugural Emerging Equities VIP Event from June 9th to June 12th. Emerging Equities have reserved the Hall of Fame Suite for the entirety of the tournament and will be hosting a diverse group of High-Net-Worth Investors, Money Management Firms and Family Offices to meet with some of Canada's most exciting small and mid-cap companies across multiple sectors. Boardwalktech will be participating in the "Healthcare & Technology Day" on Thursday, June 9th. For more information, please click here: https://investor.events/event-details/rbc2022/

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

