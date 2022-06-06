Category-Leading Franchise Brands Urban Air Adventure Park and Snapology Team Up to Open 10 New STEAM Learning Centers inside Family Entertainment Centers

Urban Air Franchisees Embrace New Snapology Model with Debuts in Five States

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has opened 10 Snapology STEAM education centers in five states over the past four months. The move to add Snapology inside busy family entertainment centers allows franchisees to serve more families in their communities by helping kids learn, play and grow.

Urban Air Adventure Park has opened 10 Snapology STEAM education centers within Urban Air parks throughout the country. The move allows franchisees to serve more families by helping kids learn, play and grow. Pictured is a Snapology classroom inside Urban Air in North Fort Worth, Texas. (PRNewswire)

Since February 2022, Snapology centers have opened in the following Urban Air parks: South Jacksonville, FL; Port St. Lucie, FL; Tallahassee, FL; Plymouth, MN; Cornelius, NC; Toledo, OH; North Fort Worth, TX; Sugar Land, TX; Lake Jackson, TX and Katy, TX.

The new model offers franchisees the option to add efficiently-designed Snapology classrooms inside Urban Air parks. Snapology encourages social skills and teamwork by teaching science, technology, engineering, art and math in a fun way. The brand uses a research-based curriculum, designed to be inclusive to all learning abilities with a hands-on teaching approach that uses LEGO® Bricks and other building toys, along with coding, video game design and robotics. The programs are the perfect mix of play, academic enrichment and social development.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with features such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider Indoor Coaster, Battle Beams, wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more.

"We are excited to see this growth take shape for Snapology within the four walls of Urban Air parks. Expanding Snapology's presence and terrific programming to more local families is exciting for both of our brands," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer for Unleashed Brands. "This innovative concept allows Urban Air franchisees to become multi-unit, multi-brand owners while serving the same customers in their market. Our franchisees are dedicated to impacting children and Snapology is the perfect educational add-on to Urban Air."

The new Snapology model inside Urban Air also launches a membership program specific to Snapology, a move that benefits area families looking for supplemental STEAM education for their kids. Franchisees are also benefitting from summer camps that can combine Snapology programming and curriculum with Urban Air's attractions.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Snapology was ranked as the No. 1 children's enrichment franchise on the same list.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 156 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Snapology

Founded in 2010, Snapology is the #1 children's enrichment franchise in the country, giving children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 165 locations in the U.S. and Internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with their balance of educational enrichment, social development and fun. For more information about Snapology including franchise opportunities, visit www.Snapology.com.

