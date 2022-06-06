GREY GOOSE® Essences Teams Up with GRAMMY-Nominated Recording Artist Kehlani For its Second Annual "In Bloom" Concert Experience, Live From New York City

Kehlani will headline the multi-platform experience for audiences at the in-person concert and global livestream on July 10th

Fresh off the release of her third studio album, Blue Water Road , Kehlani will perform new music live for the very first time

"IN BLOOM, Imagined by Kehlani" will deliver fans an immersive concert experience that brings the fruit & botanical nature of GREY GOOSE Essences to life

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GREY GOOSE Essences, the line of low-calorie* vodkas infused with real fruit and botanical essences, is thrilled to announce GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani as the headliner for its second annual "In Bloom" experience. On July 10th in New York City, Kehlani will immerse fans in the brand's blooming natural world with a rooftop concert performance. Singing beloved classics and new music from her latest LP "Blue Water Road" live for the very first time, the global event will be made available to NYC-based fans aged 21+ on a first come, first serve basis and experienced by even more virtually, via a specialty YouTube livestream.

"It's been so much fun working with GREY GOOSE Essences in this creative and collaborative environment because it perfectly encapsulates where I'm at in life and what I'm looking for right now," said Kehlani. "GREY GOOSE Essences is about seeking moments of vibrancy and radiance, as well as connecting with nature, which are some of the main themes in Blue Water Road. I love the fresh tasting flavors of GREY GOOSE Essences and worked with the team to create my new signature cocktail, the "Kehmami", which is made with GREY GOOSE Essences Watermelon & Basil, fresh lime juice, ST-GERMAIN Elderflower liqueur, and garnished with chili slices for an extra kick. I can't wait for the fans to see what we've been working on, and to finally perform Blue Water Road live at In Bloom!"

A Multi-Platform Experience

Following last year's virtual In Bloom concert with SZA, GREY GOOSE Essences is excited to bring the next iteration of its award-winning musical experience to thousands of consumers in-person. Stepping into an outdoor venue, flanked by iconic views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline, attendees will be transported to a botanical oasis for a full evening of entertainment. In addition to Kehlani's sweeping musical performance—which will transcend audiences through a mixture of living fruit and botanical installations and cutting-edge digital projections—programming will include an opening DJ set, experiential elements including botanical photo moments, signature GREY GOOSE Essences cocktails, light bites, limited-edition merch, and more.

"It's always wonderful to work with someone who has a creative, singular vision that can help bring your brand's story to life, and even more so when you're a big fan of their artistry," said GREY GOOSE Vice President North America, Aleco Azqueta. "Kehlani's unique sound and style perfectly parallels the natural intrinsics of GREY GOOSE Essences so we knew she'd be a great partner to bring us into the second year of our annual In Bloom experience. Last year's virtual concert reached over 16 million viewers, so this time around, we're grateful for the chance to go a step further and safely bring that total sensory immersion to the real world in New York City."

For full concert, location, ticket reservation, and livestream details, please visit the landing page HERE. Be sure to also follow @greygoose and @kehlani on all social platforms for more exciting updates to come in the days and weeks ahead.

The Kehmami Recipe

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE Essences Watermelon & Basil

1 oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

2 slices of chili

Method: pour all ingredients into shaker, shake and double strain into coupe glass with salted chili rim. Garnish with chili slices.

About GREY GOOSE Essences

The biggest innovations since GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE Essences is a line of vodkas infused with real fruit and botanical essences. Fragrant and full of bright, herbaceous flavors, each expression transforms simple soda serves into delicious cocktails with just a handful of natural ingredients. Designed for those who sip mindfully, Essences offers an ABV of 30% and contains no artificial ingredients, or carbs*. Like all GREY GOOSE products, they're gluten-free and made without compromise; each bottle fuses a light, smooth taste with a delectable fruit and botanical flavor palate. The trio of expressions include the bright and citrusy Strawberry & Lemongrass, the floral, yet savory White Peach & Rosemary, and the dewy and peppery Watermelon & Basil.

GREY GOOSE Essences is available at drinkgreygoose.com and spirits retailers nationwide with a SRP of $24.99 USD for 750mL.

About GREY GOOSE Vodka

GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L'Orange and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

*AVG ANALYSIS PER 1.5 FL OZ: 73 CALS | 0g CARBS | 0g PROTEIN | 0g FAT

SIP RESPONSIBLY

