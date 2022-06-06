JLL publishes 2021 Global Sustainability Report

Report highlights progress and achievements in Climate action, Healthy spaces and Inclusive places

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) released its 2021 Global Sustainability Report today, providing comprehensive updates on the progress it is making across its own global operations, corporate supply chain, and with clients, to rapidly decarbonize cities and ensure the world's real estate evolves and adapts in a sustainable way.

The built environment accounts for 40% of total direct and indirect CO2 emissions. A significant majority of the world's major cities have committed to requiring that all new buildings be net zero by 2030 and all buildings to be net zero by 2050. But, with approximately 80% of existing building stock set to still be standing in 2050, meeting this net-zero goal is a monumental challenge for the real estate sector.

As the first real estate company in the world with a net-zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, leading the way on sustainability is fundamental to JLL's purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world and to its future long-term growth strategy.

JLL is committed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 by eliminating carbon emissions across all areas of operations. To do this, JLL has a transparent plan and set of pathways across all three Scopes to measure progress. The firm has also pledged that all JLL-occupied buildings will be carbon neutral by 2030, representing a significant milestone on its sustainability journey.

"JLL is determined to play its full part in partnering with our clients and communities in defining and implementing achievable pathways to net zero," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Our annual Global Sustainability Report illustrates the progress we are making and the ambitious targets we have committed to. As our work with World Economic Forum on establishing 10 Green Building Principles shows, we believe continued strong collaborative focus and effort will be vitally important in securing a sustainable built environment for all."

Key highlights from JLL's 2021 report include the following.

Climate action for sustainable real estate

JLL's net-zero target aims for the full abatement of 95% of its carbon footprint by 2040. By the end of 2021, JLL had reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 17% from its 2018 baseline year, and the firm is on track to meet its net-zero 2030 target for occupied office space and its vehicle fleet.

65,301 metric tons CO2e averted by advising clients on renewable energy projects, a three-fold increase on 2020.

Healthy spaces for all people

As well as the focus on climate change, JLL's sustainability program recognizes the importance of promoting health and wellbeing among our workforce, through the buildings we manage for our clients and the wider services we provide.

390 sustainable building certificates achieved for clients, over 30% more than in 2020.

45% of JLL offices with a sustainable building certificate1, on track for 100% by 2030.

Inclusive places for thriving communities:

JLL's sustainability program also puts diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) front and center and is determined to create a culture that fosters DEI in all areas of its business.

36% of top two senior management levels are female, with a target to achieve 40% by 2025.

Supported 33 Women's Business Network Business Resource Groups around the world and launched a global Women Transforming Tech resource group.

Continued to grow Business Resource Groups – nine in the Americas, eight in EMEA, and seven in Asia Pacific (along with 11 country and regional DEI groups) – which help drive the business by providing professional development, training and networking opportunities for employees with shared backgrounds, experiences, aspirations and goals.

Strengthened global training to empower every individual to reach their full potential by launching a new learning platform providing access to 25,000 tailored courses and increased investment per employee by four-fold on the previous year, to $316 per employee.

$1.97 billion spent with diverse suppliers, doubling spend on the previous year – and set a target to reach $2.5 billion by 2025.

$8.9 million contributed to charitable causes – a 15% increase on 2020, with 919 organizations supported – an increase of 40% on 2020.

