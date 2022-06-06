Korbyt Designated Charter Member of Sony Electronics' Professional AV Alliance Partner Network

Korbyt Provides Increased Power and Flexibility to Sony's Professional Display Solutions

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korbyt, the leading workplace experience platform, has aligned with Sony Electronics as a flagship member of its AV Alliance Partner Network. Sony's AV Alliance Partner Network is powered by strategic alliances across the industry, offering compatible software and hardware solutions that bring additional value, creative freedom and enhanced compatibility to their lineup of professional displays. This growing partner ecosystem, which launched last year, includes many of the leading solutions providers focused on digital signage, conference collaboration and mounting.

This partnership accelerates the SoC offering for the enterprise, says Ankur Ahlowalia chief executive officer of Korbyt

Korbyt's digital signage software is the industry's most intelligent, feature-rich platform used by half of the Fortune 100 companies to create and publish mission critical communications and data to employees, customers, students, and patients to enhance workforce and customer engagement, enable efficient collaboration, and increase productivity. The Korbyt Anywhere platform supports the largest ecosystem of media players and System on a Chip (SoC) devices in the AV industry. Korbyt's impressive customer roster spans industries including financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare, and supports many use cases such as corporate and operational communications, data visualization for contact centers, and in-branch customer experiences for banks with retail locations.

"Korbyt's digital signage software paired with Sony's BRAVIA professional display solutions creates the ultimate screen experience," stated Ankur Ahlowalia chief executive officer of Korbyt. "This partnership accelerates the SoC offering for the enterprise by leveraging the reliability and full capabilities of the Korbyt Anywhere platform, delivered through Sony's Android-based SoC, eliminating the need for additional media player hardware. Plus, Sony's image quality is second to none. It's a great fit for our resellers, end-customers, and the audiences that engage with the screen experience."

"Sony is excited to add Korbyt as a charter member of our new Alliance Partner program" said Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B, Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division, North America. "The power of the Korbyt Anywhere software in combination with Sony's BRAVIA professional displays allow us to seamlessly meet the rapidly growing digital signage market needs and dependably provide critical communications and data-driven solutions to employees, customers, or visitors across a wide array of use cases and environments, which we can now offer to customers as an SoC-based solution on our Android-based displays."

With a focus on interactivity, certification and compatibility, Sony's AV Alliance Partner Network supports businesses across the AV spectrum, integrating with software and hardware solutions that address digital signage, IPTV, device management, computer vision and AI, AV control systems and unified communications. For more information on Sony's program and to see a full list of supported, compatible and Alliance Partners, please visit https://pro.sony/alliances. To learn more about Korbyt please visit https://www.korbyt.com.

About Korbyt

Korbyt Anywhere is the workplace experience platform that makes it easy to reach and engage your audience to deliver personalized, secure information to any enterprise communication channel or device. Nearly half of the Fortune 100 companies use Korbyt's easy-to-use content management system to create any type of digital content or data-driven experience and publish to Korbyt's omnichannel suite of products — digital signage, desktop and mobile devices, or email inboxes. Get started at Korbyt.com.

