Lead Plaintiffs and Class Representatives Julia Junge and Richard Junge Announce Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action (Nasdaq: GERN)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

JULIA JUNGE and RICHARD JUNGE, on behalf of

themselves and a class of similarly situated investors, Plaintiffs, v. GERON CORPORATION and JOHN A. SCARLETT, Defendants. Case No.: 3:20-cv-00547-WHA(DMR) (Consolidated with Case

No. 3:20-cv-01163-WHA) (Related Cases: No. 3:20-cv-02823-WHA

No. 3:22-mc-80051-WHA)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons who purchased Geron Corporation ("Geron") common stock during the period from March 19, 2018, to September 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class as defined above.

In the Action, Lead Plaintiffs allege that during the Class Period, Defendants Geron and John A. Scarlett made positive statements about the study data results of a Phase 2 clinical study (the IMbark study) involving the drug imetelstat—that the study's median overall survival, a secondary endpoint, suggested a potential benefit—while failing to disclose negative study data results of the IMbark study, namely that the IMbark study data was disappointing concerning one of the study's two primary endpoints, total symptom score ("TSS"), and that there were no complete remissions observed in the IMbark study data, in contrast to an earlier imetelstat pilot study. Defendants deny all of Lead Plaintiffs' allegations, and deny any wrongdoing or violation of law. Please note : at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery. Trial in this Action is currently scheduled for October 31, 2022.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") is currently being mailed to persons who have been identified as potential members of the Class ("Class Members"). If you have not yet received the full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.GeronSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator, Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, at:

Geron Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions

P.O. Box 4574

Portland, OR 97208-4574

Info@GeronSecuritiesLitigation.com

1-844-754-5537

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to the following representatives of Class Counsel:

Laurence D. King, Esq.

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, CA 94612

1-800-290-1952

Jeffrey P. Campisi, Esq.

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10022

1-800-290-1952

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a Class Member. If you want to remain a Class Member, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Geron common stock. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court in this Action, however you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than July 22, 2022 in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court for

the Northern District of California

SOURCE// Julia Junge and Richard Junge

URL// www.GeronSecuritiesLitigation.com

View original content:

SOURCE Julia Junge and Richard Junge