Mohegan Appoints Heather Menzano as Vice President, Web Communications to Spearhead Digital Marketing Communications and Growth

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, world renowned entertainment and gaming brand, today announced the appointment of Heather Menzano Vice President, Web Communications to oversee corporate and casino branded website and app development in North America. Menzano will lead all related data analysis capabilities and digital ROI strategies for the Mohegan corporate and casino property brands. Menzano joins the team with a wealth of experience leading strategic campaigns at premier entertainment and hospitality destinations, and her insight will be integral to Mohegan's future digital effectiveness.

"Heather joins us at a pivotal time. We welcome her to our executive team as we continue to gravitate toward cutting-edge technology, digital solutions and experiences for casino gamers and entertainment-seekers around the country," said George Galinsky, Senior Vice President, Marketing Communications of Mohegan. "With over 14 years of experience leading agencies and working closely with executive management to spearhead strategic communications, Heather's expertise in brand management will undoubtedly contribute to Mohegan's continued growth."

In her role, Menzano will report directly to Galinsky to elevate guest and public communications to grow potential revenue channels such as property websites, apps, and transient SMS and email. Menzano will be responsible for developing communication strategies with casino property marketing heads, corporate, and department heads across advertising, PR, marketing, social media and operations. She will also spearhead strategic planning, reporting, conversion metrics, monitoring and set goals for Mohegan's annual marketing plan and KPI reporting.

Menzano is a communications industry veteran having served in advertising and public relations roles for high profile brands such as Resorts Casino Hotel (also managed by Mohegan), Revel Entertainment and Caesars Entertainment.

