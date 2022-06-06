Wonderful® Pistachios Teams Up with Marvel Studios' "I Am Groot" for Plant Protein-Powered Campaign

Limited-Edition Wonderful Pistachios Packaging featuring Groot and a Sweepstakes to Celebrate Marvel Studios' "I Am Groot," Original Shorts Coming Soon to Disney+

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Marvel Studios' "I Am Groot," a Collection of Original Shorts coming soon to Disney+, Wonderful® Pistachios launched their "Groot Gets Crackin'" campaign to showcase the plant-protein power of Wonderful Pistachios. The campaign, featuring Guardians of the Galaxy fan-favorite character Groot, will activate across a wide range of touch points including TV, limited-edition packaging, digital and social media, national sweepstakes, fan experiences, as well as photo worthy point-of-sale displays in-stores through August 31.

The Wonderful Pistachios and Marvel Studios' "I Am Groot" collaboration kicks off today with a custom 15-second TV spot that will run across linear TV, streaming, digital, social and in select theaters. The spot features the iconic Wonderful Pistachios bag paying homage to its roots with "The Original Plant Protein" written across the screen when a dancing Baby Groot knocks into the text causing all the letters to crash to the ground. Groot then frantically sorts through the letters and attempts to fix the mess but it doesn't go as planned.

"Whether you're battling aliens or afternoon cravings, Wonderful Pistachios are a healthy, tasty treat that will make any fun nut want to dance," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "To us, this felt like such a natural collaboration, one that we could really grow from the ground up and have a lot of fun across the galaxy."

Fans of the adorable character will be captivated by a limited-edition 24-ounce bag of Wonderful Pistachios Roasted & Salted featuring everyone's favorite baby tree. Accompanied by "I Am Groot"-themed in-store point-of-sale displays to reach shoppers, the collectible bag will be available starting in early July and sold exclusively in-store and online by Walmart in the U.S. while supplies last.

"Groot is such a fan-favorite character and Wonderful Pistachios' 360-campaign is putting the little guy front and center," said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing with Marvel Studios. "Our creative team worked hand-in-hand with "I Am Groot" filmmakers, Wonderful Pistachios, and Framestore to create maybe the cutest advertisement ever."

To compliment the campaign, fans can enter the "Groot Gets Crackin'" sweepstakes at wonderfulpistachios.com/groot-sweepstakes for a chance at one of 31 prizes, including a grand prize trip to Las Vegas to visit Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., along with a one year's supply of Wonderful Pistachios. Open now until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 28, 2022, the grand prize trip includes round-trip airfare for up to two adults and two children, five nights luxury hotel accommodations, VIP tickets to Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., $1,000 in spending money, a private pool cabana with $500 to spend on food and beverage service, daily breakfast and more. Thirty first prize winners will receive limited-edition "I Am Groot" and Wonderful Pistachios dual-branded gift box including a t-shirt, reusable water bottle and pistachios. The winners will be selected at random.

Wonderful Pistachios is the leading snack nut brand in the U.S. and pistachios are one of the only snack nuts that are a complete and good source of protein. Wonderful Pistachios offer six grams of protein per serving and also offer fiber and unsaturated fats for trio of nutrients that may help keep you powered up longer.

