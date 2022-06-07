AANP Statement on U.S. House of Representatives Consideration of H.R. 6087

The Improving Access to Worker's Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act would ensure federal workers receive prompt access to high-quality health care for work-related injuries.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, issued the following statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives pending floor consideration of H.R. 6087, the Improving Access to Workers' Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act.

H.R. 6087 is a common-sense, no-cost solution to give federal workers timely access to the care they need.

"On behalf of AANP and more than 355,000 NPs, we thank Representatives Courtney (D-CT) and Walberg (R-MI) and the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor for its bipartisan leadership to pass H.R. 6087. We urge the U.S. House of Representatives to vote this week to ensure injured federal workers receive prompt access to high-quality health care for their work-related injuries. Today, federal employees can choose a nurse practitioner (NP) as their health care provider under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, yet outdated federal law prevents these same providers from certifying and overseeing the care of federal employees' workplace-related injuries. H.R. 6087 is a common-sense, no-cost solution to give federal workers timely access to the care they need, when they need it most. By authorizing NPs to certify federal workplace injuries and oversee treatment of injured workers, Congress will reduce unnecessary barriers to timely care and enable the nation's NPs to provide health care services in accordance with state law. We urge the House to vote yes on H.R. 6087."

H.R. 6087 was passed out of the House Committee on Education and Labor in March 2022 with unanimous, bipartisan support by voice vote.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19.

