AC Power LLC And Solar One Partner to Offer Career Readiness Programs for Students Entering the Solar Energy Sector

NEW YORK , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar One, a non-profit committed to being NYC's green energy education center and AC Power LLC, a mission-driven solar development company, are excited to announce their working partnership to offer innovative career readiness and workforce development programs to prepare high school and college students for jobs in the clean energy sector.

AC Power and Solar One team up on job readiness for students (PRNewswire)

At the pre-college level, Solar One and AC Power LLC have teamed up to co-host an internship that provides a high school senior experience working in both the non-profit and corporate worlds.

Zerlina Torras just finished a 5-month, internship with Solar One and AC Power. "These internships fostered the opportunity for a lot of growth in me. In both internships, my confidence and initiative were pretty low quality at first. As I warmed up, I became more self-sufficient and confident in my ability to: at SolarOne, teach, and at AC Power, be taught, listen, and make the most of what I learned" said Zerlina, who will be starting her freshman year at University of Vermont this Fall.

By working with both organizations, Zerlina has been able to apply the skills gained during the Solar One-led PV trainings to AC Power's solar development work.

At the College level, AC Power is working with Solar One to leverage their workforce development expertise and tailor in-person NABCEP certification training to college students at the County College of Morris (CCM). Certification helps job seekers gain a competitive edge when applying for solar energy jobs.

AC Power and Solar One are excited to continue to grow their existing relationship, strengthen and discover new synergies to help excite and enable people to enter the green energy work force.

Solar One is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to design and deliver innovative education, training, and technical assistance that fosters sustainability and resiliency in diverse urban environments. We empower learning that changes the way people think about energy, sustainability, and resilience by engaging and educating a diverse set of stakeholders and beneficiaries. Our programs help individuals and communities explore new ways of living and working that are more adaptive to a changing world. Visit our website at www.solar1.org

AC Power's mission is to facilitate the natural pairing of solar energy facilities and brownfields, or other undervalued sites. We overcome the obstacles associated with these sites to successfully bring solar facilities into operation and return the property to revenue-generating use.

AC Power is a certified WBE.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AC Power