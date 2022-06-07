Bizverse.World - the metaverse for business attracts global investments concurrently from 6 ventures and partners

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizverse World officially launched a strategic partnership with many of the world's leading partners in finance, investment, education, and infrastructures, such as GotBit, Defi Asia Capital (Subsidiary of SoftBank Group), Linkcube Ventures, Depro Labs, Udemy, and Agora. This cooperation will focus on accelerating Bizverse's remarkable growth rate by supporting the expansion of the entire metaverse ecosystem and upgrading the blockchain infrastructure.

Bizverse cooperates with many of the largest partners in the world in the Tier 1 class (PRNewswire)

A Bizverse spokesperson said: "Up to now, Bizverse has attracted over 200,000 daily active users, and the SocialFi platform has approximately 30 million interactions after only three months of launch. Bizverse is honored to have the support and investment of giants from all over the world. We appreciate and believe that this relationship will grow mutually beneficial and that Bizverse users will get to try out amazing new experiences that have never been seen before in the Metaverse."

From May 2022, Bizverse has the opportunity to cooperate with GotBit - one of the leading investment funds, Blockchain startup advisors, and a market maker today. GotBit operates as Bizverse's Top Backer in this relationship. The company acts as a catalyst for Bizverse's growth by investing in and sharing knowledge about how to run brand new crypto projects. Furthermore, GotBit has a blockchain startup incubator that has supported over 1500 successful projects.

The relationship with GotBit ensures that the project has a launchpad, allowing Bizverse members to get early access to promising new crypto tokens from diverse projects before they are publicly revealed.

Bizverse has attracted the attention of some of the world's most prominent investment funds, including "giant" SoftBank, which wants to join the Metaverse. Recognizing Bizverse's disruptive potential, Defi Asia Capital (Subsidiary of SoftBank Group), Linkcube Ventures, and Depro Labs invested 1.5 million dollars in a strategic round (for augmented reality alone). At the same time, these three companies merged to become Bizverse's VC (Venture Capital). This investment will help Bizverse improve the innovation of 3D, VR/AR, and Digital Twin technologies expanding into the ecosystem and solving real-world problems.

Without stopping there, to pursue the direction of developing technology for people and establishing a worldwide knowledge community, Bizverse has partnered with Udemy, the world's most influential online learning platform - to create breakthrough learning on Metaverse. Udemy will make approximately 200,000 courses available for free on Metaverse, covering almost every field. Bizverse's E-Class system has these courses built-in.

To improve the user experiences when interacting in real-time in the digital environment. By integrating natural interactive features, the user's experiences when using platforms to perform on Bizverse (LiveShow, Karaoke Online, Bizverse Meet, etc.) will become more vivid and authentic. Bizverse also established a relationship with Agora, the world's top video, voice, and interaction live streaming technology, which has been used at the Grammy Awards (USA).

Bizverse is one of the potential metaverse projects with a high level of prestige today, as evidenced by its collaboration with big names. This agreement will allow them to work together to establish a complete Metaverse that connects the actual and virtual worlds and fully meets users' needs in terms of work, study, and entertainment.

About Bizverse World

Bizverse world is built based on a 3D map of the natural world to develop the digital economy and digital society, according to the "Digital Twin" and "Meta-Economy" models. With the entire assistance of VR/AR technology, blockchain, and web 3, this Metaverse platform intends to develop new business channels for businesses and a digital environment for people to carry out building activities similar to the actual world.

BIZVERSE - The The Metaverse for Business

Media Contact:

Name: Phuong Nguyen

Email: phuong.nguyen@worldline.technology

Phone number: +84 794 97 97 99

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bizverse World PTE. LTD.