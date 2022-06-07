BKKT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Shareholders

BKKT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: BKKT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bakkt securities between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive; and/or (b) Bakkt Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC completed on or about October 15, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in BKKT:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bakkt-holdings-inc-f-k-a-vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-loss-submission-form?id=28120&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had defective financial controls; (ii) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (v) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (vi) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the business combination and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings you have until June 20, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BKKT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bakkt-holdings-inc-f-k-a-vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-loss-submission-form?id=28120&from=4.

