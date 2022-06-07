Motiva Announces Jeff Rinker as New President and CEO

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiva Enterprises announced today that Jeff Rinker has been named the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Rinker replaces Brian Coffman. Since 2018, Coffman has led Motiva with distinction, playing a pivotal role in the development, growth, and success of the company.

"Under Brian's leadership, Motiva achieved best-ever production and reliability performance and successfully entered new markets," said Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Chairman of Motiva's Board of Directors. "I am confident that Jeff is the right leader for Motiva going forward. He has the knowledge, energy and integrity that will build upon the legacy of operational excellence that Brian has built over the last four years."

Rinker brings more than 30 years of downstream and midstream energy experience to Motiva, including leading international organizations. Prior to joining Motiva, Rinker served as CEO of Limetree Bay Energy and as Executive Vice President of Downstream and Midstream for Husky Energy.

"I've long admired Motiva for its best-in-class operations, exceptional company values and industry leadership," said Rinker. "I'm thrilled to join such a high-performing organization and look forward to building on the strong foundation that Brian developed while strengthening Motiva's position in the Aramco family of companies."

At Husky Energy, Rinker was responsible for refining, upgrading, trading, pipeline, and fuels marketing activities. He developed and implemented an optimization-led business model across six refineries and upgraders to deliver improved safety, reliability, and profitability. Rinker began his career at BP and later served in executive positions at OMV.

"What I admire most about Motiva is its dedication to being a good neighbor," said Rinker. "My commitment to upholding Motiva's license to operate in Port Arthur and the communities surrounding our terminal and pipeline operations will not waver."

Rinker earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with honors. He has also completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, Stanford University, and Case Western Reserve University.

Brian Coffman, who will exit the CEO post on June 30, expressed confidence in the appointment of Rinker. "Jeff's focus on developing strong teams, continuously improving, and delivering exceptional results will serve Motiva well in its aim to be the pacesetter within our industry."

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products throughout the Americas. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex in Port Arthur, TX, is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a crude capacity of 630,000 barrels a day, the country's largest base oil plant, and an adjacent chemical plant. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. The company's 2,400 U.S. employees are dedicated to delivering excellence and having fun making a difference. Motiva is wholly owned by Aramco.

