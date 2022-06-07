Research Shows the Clinical Benefits of Detecting Adenomas in Multi-Cancer Early Detection Tests that Screen for Colorectal Cancer

Freenome presented modeling findings at ASCO that demonstrate favorable outcomes in a Medicare-aged cohort

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a privately held biotech company, presented findings at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that demonstrate the clinical utility of detecting not just colorectal cancer (CRC), but also precancerous adenomas in a Medicare-aged cohort for tests that screen for CRC and multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests that include CRC.

Overall, the research found that detecting adenomas improves clinical outcomes and results in more favorable outcomes than detecting primarily cancer alone.

The study findings are noteworthy because the prevalence of adenomas and asymptomatic CRC increases with age,[1] and only 29% of those ages 65 and older are up to date on CRC screening.[2]

Using Freenome's validated model, CRC-MAPS, researchers simulated perfect adherence to an annual, blood-based CRC screening test among previously unscreened individuals free of diagnosed CRC and between ages 65 and 75. Four scenarios were modeled, examining differences in the impact of tests that detect primarily cancer, versus tests that have increased adenoma sensitivity:

Cancer Interception (base-case)

Cancer Interception (near-perfect)

Cancer Prevention (with FIT-like adenoma sensitivity) + Interception

Cancer Prevention (with improved adenoma sensitivity) + Interception

The results demonstrated that strategies using a test with increased adenoma sensitivity resulted in outcomes 2.5-12.9x more favorable than those that did not.

"The research underscores the considerable clinical utility of adenoma detection for any test, multi-cancer or otherwise, that screens for CRC," said Girish Putcha, M.D., PhD., lead author of the study and senior vice president, Freenome. "That, combined with making screening convenient and accessible for everyone through a blood test, will help save more lives."

Freenome is developing a CRC screening test using a multiomics platform, which combines both tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect CRC and advanced adenomas using a standard blood draw.

Freenome recently announced the completion of enrollment for PREEMPT CRC, the company's large, prospective registrational study to validate its blood test for CRC screening among average-risk adults. Earlier this year, Freenome launched its first prospective clinical study for the early detection of multiple cancers using the same multiomics platform, with additional studies expected in the coming months.

