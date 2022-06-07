Sanofi unveils new 900,000-square-foot campus at Cambridge Crossing

2,500 Sanofi Massachusetts-based employees come together in a shared space to improve collaboration while growing our science-centered, patient-focused culture

Single integrated campus supports Play to Win strategy to focus on growth, lead with innovation, accelerate efficiencies, and reinvent the way we work

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi announces the opening of the company's new campus at Cambridge Crossing in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Governor Charlie Baker and Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui plan to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony in addition to Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson and Executive Committee members, Global Head of Research and Development John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., and Global Head of Specialty Care Bill Sibold, for the official opening of one of the company's largest U.S. sites. The campus is designed to enhance collaboration between R&D, Medical, and the Specialty Care business unit, among others, to accelerate the development of transformative treatments for patients.

Bill Sibold

Executive Vice President, Head of Global Specialty Care, Sanofi

"Cambridge has been our home for many years. Opening our new facility in Cambridge Crossing is allowing us to bring together our employees across Massachusetts under one roof – which is an important step in facilitating the kind of collaboration needed to fulfill our purpose of chasing the miracles of science to improve people's lives."

Sanofi at Cambridge Crossing consists of two buildings, both U.S. Green Building Council LEED® Gold Certified, totaling 900,000 square feet and located at 450 Water Street and 350 Water Street. The campus incorporates state–of–the–art environmental features, including automated light dimming, CO 2 sensors, and advanced heating/cooling systems, among others, to use energy and resources efficiently and to provide a healthy workspace for employees. WaterSense fixtures will harvest rainwater and create up to 60 percent water efficiency, from the EPA baseline, by using rainwater harvesting.

John Reed, M.D., Ph.D.

Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Sanofi

"We have built an unparalleled facility for our R&D community in Cambridge with a focus on ultra-modern laboratories in close proximity to our scientific and commercial colleagues. Located in the heart of an innovation ecosystem, our new site will serve as an open space to connect our experts with key partners, including top academic research institutions and hospitals, with the goal of urgently meeting patient needs through the tireless advance of science."

Over the past 20 years, Sanofi has contributed to sustainable development of communities and, with the opening of Cambridge Crossing, we will be broadening our commitment to Just A Start, a Cambridge-based Economic Mobility Hub. For more than 50 years, Just A Start has been servicing the local community by creating access to stable housing and sustainable careers. Through the organization's Campaign for Rindge Commons, tuition-free educational programs are offered, including a Biomedical Careers Program to foster equal opportunities in the thriving Massachusetts biopharmaceutical economy.

Charlie Baker

Massachusetts Governor

"Massachusetts is home to a thriving health care and life sciences ecosystem and Sanofi is a crucial part of the exciting innovation and progress happening here in the Commonwealth. We are thrilled to congratulate Sanofi on the opening of this new campus, which marks a big step forward in creating a vibrant and sustainable workforce that continues to evolve with our community."

Sanofi has built an unparalleled experience in the center of Massachusetts' innovation "hotspot," and the company looks forward to retaining and attracting talent and forming new partnerships to make a difference in the surrounding community and for patients around the world.

To explore career opportunities at Sanofi, please visit www.sanofi.com/en/careers.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

