BARR Advisory, Hive Systems Partner to Reveal Impact of Technical Debt on Cybersecurity

The whitepaper from BARR Advisory and Hive Systems sheds new light on technical debt in cybersecurity, including what it looks like in practice, how it impacts businesses, and how to minimize its effects.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Advisory and Hive Systems have partnered to release a new whitepaper examining technical debt and its impact on cybersecurity.

"Technical debt isn't just an IT problem—it's a business problem that prevents agility."

The latest cybersecurity resource created as part of an ongoing collaboration between BARR Advisory and Hive Systems, the whitepaper was designed to help organizations identify and solve cybersecurity challenges posed by technical debt, which arises as a result of taking shortcuts to meet short-term objectives at the expense of long-term security and flexibility.

The whitepaper underscores how managing and minimizing technical debt can help growing businesses realize their security goals and achieve lasting cyber resiliency.

"Business leaders and project managers often overlook the long-term effects that technical debt can have on their organizations," said BARR Advisory founder and president Brad Thies. "With this whitepaper, we aim to help them identify instances where they're accumulating technical debt early so it doesn't spiral into a major problem later on."

"The Impact of Technical Debt on Cybersecurity" explores:

How technical debt impacts the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of systems;

What technical debt looks like in practice;

How to prevent technical debt from becoming a problem;

How to manage technical debt so that it doesn't impact cybersecurity efforts; and,

How to automate technical debt management solutions.

The whitepaper also identifies steps organizations can take to recognize and mitigate technical debt as early as the planning stage of project development and shares tips for businesses aiming to prevent the challenges caused by technical debt from leaving long standing impacts on their overall cybersecurity posture and business growth.

"Technical debt isn't just an IT problem—it's a business problem that prevents agility," said Alex Nette, CEO and co-founder of Hive Systems. "By understanding how to identify tech debt and reverse it, companies can operate more securely while exceeding their customers' expectations in the digital age."

The release of the whitepaper comes more than a year after BARR Advisory and Hive Systems first partnered to provide businesses with comprehensive and streamlined cybersecurity solutions. In addition to the whitepaper, BARR's Thies and Hive's Nette recently appeared on a webinar discussing how to navigate periods of heightened security risk by leaning on cybersecurity fundamentals.

To download the full whitepaper, visit: https://www.barradvisory.com/resources/whitepapers/

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA/HITECH Services

HITRUST Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Virtual CISO Services

People and Culture Services

ABOUT HIVE SYSTEMS

Hive Systems provides smarter cybersecurity solutions with our trusted experts. Leveraging our collective experience, we promote a true partnership by understanding what makes your organization unique to help evaluate your cybersecurity strengths and vulnerabilities. Together, we'll develop a risk reduction strategy that best utilizes your existing investments, including both technology and people, to reduce your risk anywhere—so you can keep your information secure everywhere. Through Hive Helps, we offer pro bono consulting services to qualified non-profit organizations and communities to ensure that limited resources don't stand in the way of social progress.

