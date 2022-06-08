Typenex Medical Awarded Patient Identification Solutions Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Typenex® Medical LLC, a pioneer in patient identification solutions, has been awarded a three-year group purchasing contract with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. This new agreement, effective as of August 1, 2022, allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier. This includes Typenex Medical's comprehensive portfolio of medical labels, identification bands, blood bands, and other related products.

"We look forward to helping Premier members minimize spend and maximize the benefits gained from our high-quality solutions," said Craig Searls, Director of National Contracting.

With this contract, Premier members can secure enhanced savings, exclusive perks, and conversion rebates. Proudly manufactured in the USA, Typenex Medical's extensive line of labels and wristbands includes thousands of stock options and tailored offerings. "Our value-driven supplies and services are designed to deliver improved patient safety, optimal efficiency, smart consolidation, and substantial savings," added Searls.

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Typenex® Medical, LLC

Typenex® Medical is a medical device and supply company founded by entrepreneur and investor, John Fife. Typenex Medical is committed to connecting with customers to understand their process needs, then delivering tailored products to help streamline workflows. For more information, please visit www.typenex.com.

Contact: Craig Searls

Director, National Contracting and Corporate Accounts

866-897-3639

sales@typenex.com

