Updated Time: Hormel Foods Corporation to Participate in the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

AUSTIN, Minn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, will be participating at the 2022 Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France. Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Swen Neufeldt, group vice president and president of Hormel Foods International Corporation, will discuss the company's long-term strategy, ESG initiatives and plans to aggressively develop its global presence.

WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 2022

2:00 p.m. CEST (7:00 a.m. CT) WEBCAST: To listen to the live webcast, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast. WEBCAST REPLAY: To listen to a replay of the webcast, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

