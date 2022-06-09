Capriotti's Breaks Top 25 on Fast Casual's 'Top 100 Movers and Shakers List'

Award-Winning National Sandwich Shop Checks in at No. 24, Making List for Third Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, was named one of the top 25 most successful brands on Fast Casual's 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The brand ranked No. 24 this year, marking it the third consecutive year that Capriotti's was included in Fast Casual's Top 100.

While the ranking does factor in the most profitable or fastest-growing brands, the criteria favors companies that show the best knowledge of fresh ideas and revolutionary tactics to offer guests something unique. Fast Casual's list rewards the companies for their outside-the-box thinking with improving its individual brand, which by extension improves the food industry as a whole.

With over 175 restaurants open and operating across the country and hundreds more in development, Capriotti's signed development agreements to add 96 shops last year – further propelling it towards its ultimate goal of 500 by 2025. The brand is not only in the midst of a growth spurt but sales numbers are breaking records as well. In 2021 the brand grew more than 14.8% from 2020 and opened 67 traditional and non-traditional restaurants. Innovation is at the forefront for Capriotti's as the brand is testing robotics and automation, artificial intelligence and other technologies in both the back and front-of-house operations.

"The fast-casual industry is at a point of immense opportunity and Capriotti's continues to stay on the cutting edge of these changes," said David Bloom, Chief Development Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "Through our innovation, product development and partnerships with premiere players in the food industry, we look forward to the future and what it holds for our brand. Rankings such as Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers further validates that our hard work is paying off and both consumers and the industry as a whole are taking notice."

Capriotti's technology innovation also includes upgraded mobile app and e-commerce experiences as well as curbside notifications and POS integrations. The brand is also focusing on improvements in quality assurance, back and front-of-house automation, sound and scent strategies and solutions, self-order kiosks and AI telephone ordering systems. Franchisees also reap the benefits of the brand's technology advancements primarily through a franchise development website with recruitment platforms and onboarding portals, real estate/site-selection analytics, construction management tools and online training modules.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

