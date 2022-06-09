Glow Financial Services Announces Prestigious New Board of Advisors

Leading consumer electronics consumer financing FinTech welcomes ten new board members to guide the company's rapid growth.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glow today announces the establishment of its new Board of Advisors comprising of seven former CEOs of telecoms companies, two financing experts and the CBI President. The role of the Board is to help the Company achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion. The establishment of the new Board follows Glow's new FinTech launch with a major global OEM in the UK and its expansion to the Netherlands, Germany, the Nordics and the USA.

Joining the Advisory Board are:

Niek Jan Van Damme

Former CEO, Deutsch Telekom Germany, current Telstra Board Member; Also Chairman of the Board, NGN Fiber Network; Board Advisor, LotusFlare

Lord Karan Bilimoria

Current President of the CBI, member of the UK's upper chamber, the House of Lords and founder of Cobra Beer

Jim Mooney

Former Executive Chairman of Virgin Media; former Sirius and RCN Board Member

Nadir Mohamed

Former CEO of Rogers, current TD Bank Board Member, among others

Paul A. Gould

Current Managing Director and EVP at Allen & Co, LLC, current Liberty Global PLC and Warner Discovery Inc. Board Member; Board of Trustees for Cornell University, and previously served as a director of DirecTV

Manuel Cubero

Former CEO of Kabel Deutschland, current United Internet Board Member;

President of the European Cable Communications Association

John Meeks

Current Managing Director, TA Associates; former Asurion investor

Blaik Kirby

Current Group President, Bell Canada Consumer and SMB

Glenn Lurie

Former CEO, AT&T Mobile & Consumer, current Board Member of Avis;

Former CEO of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Eelco Blok

Former CEO, KPN, current Board Member of Telstra and the OTE Group; Co-chairman of the Dutch National Cyber Security Council, a Director for the international association, GSMA

The Board's combined skills will help guide Glow through new and exciting opportunities as well as strengthen our commitment to being a trusted financing partner.

About Glow Financial Services

Glow Financial Services is a global consumer electronics financing FinTech working with large channel partners. These partners include mobile operators, OEMs and retailers. In addition to high finance and servicing services, the FinTech provides a unique financing platform that drives competitive advantage for clients. For more information, visit www.GlowGFS.com

