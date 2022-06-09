MITOSENSE NAMES FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SWITZERLAND, ED MCMULLEN, AS SENIOR ADVISOR TO BOARD

GREAT FALLS, Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoSense, Inc., a life-science company focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to fight disease, has named Ed McMullen, former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as a Senior Advisor to its Board of Directors.

Logo (PRNewswire)

McMullen served as United States to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from November 2017 to January 2021 and has been recognized for developing the strongest US/Swiss bilateral relationship in history. As U.S. Ambassador, McMullen worked closely with the private sector by helping companies pursue public-private partnerships and economic development opportunities.

In addition to his Ambassadorship, McMullen has extensive public affairs and business development experience. He founded his own public affairs company specializing in corporate advertising, public relations, data analytics, and polling. Currently with LondUS Capital, he also helps clients with investment and economic development opportunities, state incentives, state environmental regulations, and the range of services relating to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). He also serves as Senior Policy Advisor for Adams and Reece LLP law firm where he provides economic development and FDI guidance to a broad range of clients. Throughout his career, Ed's clients have included several Fortune 25 companies and associations operating in the aerospace, power & energy, technology, data analytics, pharmaceutical, finance, and biotech sectors. Ambassador McMullen also serves as a Trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and as Vice Chairman of the American Swiss Foundation.

MitoSense Board Chairman Van Hipp said, "We are honored to have Ambassador McMullen on board as a key part of the MitoSense team. More and more science news is coming out on the role mitochondrial health, and particularly mitochondrial dysfunction, plays in impacting a variety of diseases that affect millions throughout the world. Ambassador McMullen's international experience and business acumen will play a big role in our efforts to help people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's."

Ambassador McMullen noted, "I've been very impressed with the MitoSense story—its science, the team they've put together and the potential it holds to help people suffering from diseases for which there is no effective treatment. The fact that our U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has entered into a cooperative research agreement with MitoSense speaks volumes. I look forward to doing all I can to help in this endeavor."

Switzerland's pharmaceutical industry is one of the best in the world. Not only is Switzerland home to many multinational pharmaceutical companies, it also is consistently one of the world's largest exporters of medicine. McMullen's addition comes at a time when MitoSense is growing its partnerships and expanding upon its work such as its recent Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

About MitoSense

MitoSense is a private research and development company focused on harnessing the power of Mitochondria to fight disease, specifically neurodegenerative diseases. Utilizing exclusively licensed technology to replenish the mitochondria in humans using Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™), the company, through its U.S.-based research partner, is initially focusing its efforts on treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit: MitoSenseInc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MitoSense, Inc.