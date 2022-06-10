2023 Cheongju International Craft Competition outline published

CHEONGJU, South Korea, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheongju Craft Biennale (referred to as the Biennale) published the competition guidelines for the '2023 Cheongju International Craft Competition (referred to as the Competition)' on Monday, June 10.

(PRNewswire)

The competition is conducted in two areas: "Craft Competition" and "Craft City Lab Competition", where proposals are open for public offering. The application period is from March 31 to May 7, 2023. The first application for both fields is conducted only online on the Biennale's official website (www.okcj.org).

In the "Craft Competition" field, one person or one team can submit one piece at a time, regardless of genre or material. Only works produced between 2021 and 2023 can be submitted.

Only those selected in the first online screening will be submitted actual craft works, and the final results will be announced in August of next year.

The grand prize winner of the "Craft Competition" will be awarded a prize of about $47,000 (USD, dollar).

In particular, four categories were newly established this time: Young Artist Award, Partner Award, Popularity Award, and Residency Award. This was prepared to provide motivation for creation to excellent domestic and foreign artists and to support more active activities.

In the "Craft City Lab Competition" field, ideas for a city where crafts and humans coexist under the theme of 'Craft and City' are contested.

One person or one team can apply for one project, and only applicants selected in the first screening will undergo the 2nd PT screening. The final winner will complete their research and manuscript writing by August 2023, and the writing period will be a total of two months.

In both fields, applicants from 18 years of age or older can apply regardless of nationality.

Detailed information such as the application guidelines can be found on the official website (www.okcj.org) and related inquiries can only be made via email cbcompetition2019@gmail.com.

The Competition began in 1999 along with the Cheongju Craft Biennale, and has produced over 1,800 award-winning works by artists from 50 countries to date, leading the world craft trend.

The 2023 Biennale will be held for 45 days from September 1 to October 15 in 2023, Cheongju, South Korea.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale(South Korea)