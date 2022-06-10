CivicPlus® Completes Acquisition of Optimere

Optimere Solutions, ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest, are now part of the Civic Experience Platform

DURHAM, N.C., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimere, the leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions, announced its acquisition by CivicPlus, a leader in public sector integrated technology solutions, is complete.

Optimere powered by CivicPlus logo (PRNewswire)

Optimere's ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest solutions will now become part of the CivicPlus Civic Experience Platform. Optimere is recognized for its expertise in transparent and trustworthy digital communications. Customers can access an even more comprehensive range of innovative technology solutions focused on building trust in digital communications as they strive to foster transparency and positive digital interactions.

"Today marks a milestone," said Ray Carey, Optimere Chief Executive Officer. "By joining forces with CivicPlus, it opens up a world of possibilities for our talented and innovative team to showcase their skills as we both ascribe to creating a culture of digital trust for our customers. Together we offer an unmatched breadth of integrated technology solutions that transform how we communicate."

The acquisition continues Optimere's impressive growth and innovation path to date, and the team will continue to expand globally over the coming months as it integrates with CivicPlus. Combining Optimere's solutions with the Civic Experience Platform will better enable communicators to face their compliance challenges while transforming interactions into consistently positive experiences that elevate resident satisfaction, increase revenue, and streamline operations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Optimere's employees, customers, and partners to CivicPlus," said Brian Rempe, CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of its transparency, compliance, and accessibility solutions will help build resident trust in government at every level and touch point. Together we will reimagine the civic experience."

District Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as counsel, to CivicPlus on the transaction. Shea & Company, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as counsel, to Optimere on the transaction.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About Optimere

Optimere is the leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions that illuminate the path to trusted communications. Optimere has over 6,000 customers globally and is the maker of brands, including ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest. For more information, visit Optimere.com.

Contact:

Claire Rowberry

ClearComms Consultancy

claire@clearcommsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optimere