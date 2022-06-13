Cancer Survivor and Cincinnati Reds Legend Advocates for Early Cancer Detection

Eric Davis and St. Elizabeth Healthcare Team Up to Save Lives

EDGEWOOD, Ky., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Elizabeth Healthcare and former Cincinnati Reds center fielder and World Series champion Eric Davis are teaming up for a cancer-centered campaign and their message is clear: early detection saves lives. The Cincinnati Reds legend cares deeply about the community where he spent the majority of his Major League Baseball (MLB) career and is dedicated to raising cancer awareness and voicing the importance of early detection, with screenings available at St. Elizabeth .

The two-time All-Star and World Series champion always battled on the field, but in 1997 he fought a different fight off the field. Severe pain led Davis to call his trainer, and after more than eight days of testing at two different hospitals, a colonoscopy revealed the diagnosis of colon cancer.

"Everybody has to be aware of this, and that's why early detection is so important. When identified, cancer can be treated. The sooner the better, and healthcare providers at St. Elizabeth can help," said Davis.

At the age of 34, Davis underwent 32 weeks of chemotherapy, receiving intravenous treatment for two hours once a week. He returned to the field with a renewed outlook on life, determined to be an advocate in the fight against cancer. As a survivor, he has continued to learn about colon cancer while focused on breaking down the stigmas that inhibit those from seeking treatment.

"Men, in general, have grown up with the machismo of not going to the doctor," Davis continued. "We were always taught that you fight, you battle, no pain, no gain. Knowing that cancer is treatable and that early detection is possible, we have to eliminate the stigma of men avoiding visits to the doctor."

As part of the campaign, St. Elizabeth has partnered with the Cincinnati Reds to lead the community in raising cancer awareness and highlighting the importance of cancer screening. Key dates at Great American Ballpark include:

June 1-30 : Health and Wellness Month at the ballpark.

June 19 : Eric Davis oversized baseball card giveaway for Father's Day.

June 22 : Pink Party , a fun night out at the ballpark while raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer. , a fun night out at the ballpark while raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

"At 46, I was diagnosed with kidney cancer. I'm also an oncologist working with cancer patients every day. I can't emphasize enough the gravity of preventative cancer screenings and early detection," said Dr. Doug Flora , Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth. "I'm now in routine surveillance as a cancer survivor with lots of scans and even more hope. I'm so grateful for those who have seen the difference early detection can make and choose to advocate for preventative screenings as a result, which is why I'm thrilled about our partnership with Eric Davis."

When it comes to comprehensive cancer care and screening, Davis sees amazing work being done in the Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana regions.

"It almost gives you an advantage because it's in your backyard. If you need it, it's there. It's like having that friend you can lean on."

The American Cancer Society now recommends individuals get screened for colon cancer at the age of 45. To learn more about the campaign and to schedule preventative screenings, visit stelizabeth.com/44.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $108 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

