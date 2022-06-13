Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Monica Caldas to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Current Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer James McGlennon Announces Retirement at End of 2022

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long today announced that Monica Caldas has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective January 2023. With this appointment, Caldas joins the company's executive leadership team and will report to Tim Sweeney, who was appointed CEO of Liberty Mutual beginning in January 2023.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Executive Vice President and CIO James McGlennon will retire at the end of 2022. McGlennon has led the strategy for and evolution of the company’s global technology organization of more than 5,000 employees for the past 15 years. Under his leadership, Liberty Mutual has earned a spot on the prestigious Computerworld “Best Places to work in IT” list for two consecutive years. (PRNewswire)

Caldas was promoted to Deputy CIO in March 2022 and is responsible for the technology roadmap across the organization's three business units -- Global Risk Solutions, Global Retail Markets (GRM) and Liberty Mutual Investments, ensuring collaboration across the enterprise to elevate data and insights to drive optimal performance and experiences.

She was previously Executive Vice President and Global CIO for GRM and before joining Liberty Mutual in 2018, worked at General Electric for 17 years where she held roles of increasing responsibility across IT operations, software development and organizational effectiveness.

Caldas is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and is actively engaged in the company's Employee Resource Groups and working to inspire girls and young women to pursue STEM careers.

"Monica's deep passion for technology, data-driven solutions and the customer experience will continue to propel our digital transformation forward, delivering innovative results for our customers and employees," said Long. "Her global experience and perspective, collaborative leadership approach and drive towards excellence will help guide our ongoing work focused on meeting the rising expectations for digital solutions."

The company's current Executive Vice President and CIO James McGlennon announced he will retire at the end of 2022. McGlennon has over 25 years of cross-industry technology experience and has led the strategy for and evolution of the company's global technology organization of more than 5,000 employees for the past 15 years. He joined Liberty Mutual in 2007 as CIO of Agency Markets and under his leadership, Liberty Mutual has earned a spot on the prestigious Computerworld "Best Places to work in IT" list for two consecutive years.

McGlennon sits on the Board of Directors of the Rian Immigrant Center, which serves as Boston's welcome center for 3,500 immigrants and refugees from more than 120 countries every year.

"James has revolutionized our technology function by building a culture of continuous learning, smart risk-taking and agility, and I'm grateful for the tremendous contributions he's made to our company," said Long. "During an era of massive disruption and quickly evolving consumer expectations, James transformed our technology capabilities, spearheading a strategy that enabled us to stay ahead of technology's pace of acceleration by collaborating with business partners to develop winning solutions for millions of customers worldwide."

"I feel privileged to have led our world-class technology organization and to have been a part of this extraordinary company for 15 years," said McGlennon. "We are on an exciting journey of continuing to make Liberty Mutual a global company powered by data and technology, and I'm confident in Monica and the entire team to deliver on this. I'd like to thank my colleagues and peers across the globe for all of their support, counsel and friendship over the years."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2021 gross written premium. We also rank 78th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 47,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

