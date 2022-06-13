The Second City announces new comedy series, "The Tam and Kevin Show" to premiere June 13 on The Second City YouTube network

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City is proud to announce the world premiere of "The Tam and Kevin Show," its first original web series, to debut on The Second City YouTube channel June 13. Click here to view the trailer and series.

Between navigating Karens, trying to raise socially pragmatic kids and Black Lives Mattering, Tamberla Perry and Kevin Douglas have too much on their plates. It is a wonder these two artists get anything done. In four short, funny, sketch episodes, audiences will experience an endearing series that lampoons marriage, parenthood, Hollywood and the absurd situations for which this real-life married couple finds themselves.

"Tam and Kevin are two of the most hilarious comedic actors I know," said David Schwimmer, who worked with them as a director at Lookingglass Theatre Chicago. "Their timing is incredible, as is their chemistry – which is a good thing, since they happen to be married. Watch and learn."

Leaders at The Second City asked Tam and Kevin to produce the series after first seeing the couple's homemade productions on their own YouTube Channel. For years, they would release sketches between acting jobs and having babies, to entertain themselves and hopefully build a following. When they got the call from Second City, the two graciously accepted the challenge.

"We were floored," said Kevin. "Second City's backing allowed us to up our game. We had started filming in our living room six years ago, with and iPhone 5, and after Second City paid us, we were able to upgrade to an iPhone 8!"

"No… Seriously. We were totally elated to be asked by Second City," added Tam. "We love the difference a better cell phone, and a full production crew could make to our show. We're excited to share it on a larger platform – to make it easier for our mamas to brag, boast and post!"

The new series touches on topics ranging from race to family life to breastfeeding and stuff you probably shouldn't write in a press release. Just click here to watch the trailer, and you'll see what we mean. The show will premiere globally at YouTube.com/SecondCityNetwork June 13.

Helpful links:

Click here to view The Second City's Tam and Kevin Show.

Click here to view Tam and Kevin's original YouTube channel.

Instagram: @tamandkevinshow, @tamberlaperry, @hereiskevindouglas

About the Artists

Tamberla Perry and Kevin Douglas are a married sketch comedy duo based in Los Angeles California. It was a Second City Chicago show that brought the two together.

KEVIN DOUGLAS (He/Him/His) was born in Toronto but claims Chicago as his hometown. He is an actor, improviser, writer and director who has performed sketch and improv at Second City. Kevin is an ensemble member of the Regional Tony Award winning company, Lookingglass Theatre. His Black Theatre Alliance awarded play Thaddeus and Slocum: A Vaudeville Adventure, and Plantation!, directed by David Schwimmer, made their world premieres at Lookingglass Theatre. Lookingglass acting credits include Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting (Jeff Nomination for Best Ensemble), The Great Fire, Black Diamond: The Years the Locusts Have Eaten, Lookingglass Alice, Around the World in 80 Days (Jeff Nomination for Best Supporting Actor), and Our Town, co-directed by Anna D. Shapiro and Jessica Thebus. Kevin's other credits include Orlando at Court Theatre and A Civil War Christmas at Northlight. TV Credits include Lucifer and HBO's Insecure.

TAMBERLA PERRY-DOUGLAS (She/Her/Hers) was born and raised in Chicago. She is an actor, improviser, writer and director. In addition to performing sketch and improv at Second City, Tamberla has performed at Sketchfest, Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and Words Fest, Second City. Tamberla has also been seen on many stages including Off Broadway: The Public Theatre, New York (Barbecue). Goodman Theatre (Race, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) Lookingglass Theatre (Plantation, Black Diamond, Fedra:Queen of Haiti, Icarus) Steppenwolf (The Brother Sister Plays, Marie Antoinette, Hushabye, The North Plan) Victory Gardens Theatre (In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play); Congo Square Theatre (Bulrusher); Northlight Theatre (Eclipsed); Portland Stage (Piano Lesson) TV credits include: Boss, Crisis, The Jamz, Madame Secretary, APB, Bosch, How to Get Away With Murder, Dare Me, Suits, The Good Fight, The Good Lord Bird, All American: Homecoming. Film: They Cloned Tyrone (Coming soon to Netflix).

Tam and Kevin have two beautiful daughters Charlie Pearl and Frankie Jean.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet.

