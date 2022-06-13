STONEMARK SELECTS INPUT 1'S DIGITAL PAYMENTS PLATFORM

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 today announced that Stonemark, Inc., the insurance industry's leading premium financing company, has selected Input 1's payment platform to process digital payments.

Input 1 Payments easily integrated with our existing system, simplifying our back-office operations and driving bottom-line growth. - Elizabeth Davies , President, Stonemark

"Stonemark is recognized throughout the industry for its client-centric approach and commitment to service," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President, Input 1. "We are pleased to deliver a solution that meets their rigorous standards for operational excellence."

A longtime software solutions client of Input 1, Stonemark sought a solution that would upgrade the company's payment collection capabilities, drive custom adoption, and seamlessly integrate into its existing systems. Input 1 Payments was selected for its simple, convenient, and secure design, coupled with a pricing model that eliminates set-up fees and monthly maintenance costs. Input 1 also provides automated payment notifications and payment channels such as text, email, mobile, and IVR.

"Stonemark chose the Input 1 Payments solution for its ease-of-use and service expectations," said Elizabeth Davies, President of Stonemark. "We have built our reputation on providing a world-class customer experience -- Input 1 Payments easily integrated with our existing system, simplifying our back-office operations and driving bottom-line growth."

Founded in 1983, Stonemark, Inc., an H.W. Kaufman Group company, is a full-service premium finance company specializing in Commercial and Personal lines. The company provides superior insurance premium financing services for the property and casualty agent, broker, and borrower/insured throughout the United States and Canada. More information can be found at stonemarkinc.com.

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

