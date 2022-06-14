ArtMeta Hosts Premiere Event in Basel

BASEL, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtMeta , the first fine art metaverse, will host its premiere event alongside Art Basel in Switzerland on June 18, 2022. The gathering of leaders across the worlds of fine art and web3 will feature the first tour of ArtMeta's Fine Art Metaverse along with the unveiling of a never before seen digitized version of a blue chip artwork.

ArtMeta will bring the worlds of fine art, tech and finance together for the first time, hosting the event in partnership with VP Bank Group , TrustSwap , Swappable , Alpha Praetorian Capital , Haas & Company , Liberty Specialty Markets and Night Gallery .

The live demonstration of ArtMeta's first ever in-metaverse experience will feature Place Des Mascarades, the main square within the metaverse, along with a taste of the first bespoke spaces for presenting works. The gallery experiences will include NFT collaborations with Night Gallery LA, including the most recent collections from artist Daniel T. Gaitor-Lomack and Swappable, as well as a feature piece provided by VP Bank.

The experience will offer a glimpse into the diverse potential of how fine art can be infinitely reconfigured and displayed within a digital environment.

A feature portion of the event, amongst the works to be displayed during the metaverse premiere, will be a digitized version of a blue chip artwork, never before seen by the public. This extraordinary artwork is provided by and in partnership with VP Bank.

The evening's premiere will culminate in a live panel discussion where a senior executive from each event partner will highlight their involvement in the workings of ArtMeta's metaverse.

About ArtMeta:

ArtMeta provides ultimate access to the realm of fine art, connecting premier galleries and their artists with collectors in a visionary, beautifully rendered digital universe, providing a unique new paradigm for displaying and selling fine art.

More than a metaverse, ArtMeta is a comprehensive platform designed to give artists and galleries the tools they need to participate in the thriving NFT market. Through these tools and its $MART token, ArtMeta unites the world of fine art and crypto, creating a viable digital economy to support artists in perpetuity. Art enthusiasts will be able to experience fine art in a new, immersive way, participate in ArtMeta hosted events and high end exhibitions, as well as purchase extremely rare NFT based artwork directly from world class art galleries and artists. Learn more at: https://www.artmeta.org/

