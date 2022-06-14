Axilion has successfully completed a pilot of the X Way Twin system in Jerusalem

With the completion of the pilot, the Company presented representatives of the City of Jerusalem with a comprehensive calibrated simulation of the programs of traffic lights along Rabin Blvd. in Jerusalem in the morning hours

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axilion (TASE: AILN) today announces that it has successfully completed a pilot conducted by the Company along Rabin Blvd. in Jerusalem, using the X Way Twin system. With the completion of the pilot, the Company presented representatives of the City of Jerusalem with a comprehensive calibrated simulation of the programs of traffic lights along Rabin Blvd. in Jerusalem in the morning hours, while demonstrating a significant real-time reduction in traffic congestion and emission of pollutants, using the X Way Twin system which is being developed by the Company, and based on information collected by Axilion in recent months in order to produce an accurate solution. As stated, the degree of accuracy and reliability of the results were determined only according to the Company's metrics, as defined by the Company.

The pilot helped to fully verify the X Way Twin technology, and is another step towards implementation of more significant commercial pilots in the U.S. market which, to the Company's estimation, is the largest and most advanced market technologically and commercially.

Following the pilot's success, and after an in-depth review by the City of the scientific quality of the results and the possibility and economic merit of deploying sensors of a single supplier, the Company will continue the collaboration once the City installs advanced sensors across the city for information and data collection which will enable the full implementation of the X Way system's capabilities in Jerusalem.

The Company is grateful to the City of Jerusalem which allowed the placement of cameras at a number of intersections in the city, and to the Transport Master Plan Team for the collaboration and commitment to achieving transportation solutions, including technological solutions while investing significant managerial input.

The success of the pilot combined with the City of Jerusalem's commitment to achieving comprehensive transportation solutions, is another step towards the establishment of the technology developed by Axilion and proof of its advanced capabilities, ahead of the implementation of advanced pilots worldwide and transition to the commercial stage.

About Axilion Smart Mobility Ltd.:

Axilion is an Israel AI company which develops and builds tailored digital cities and enables them to reduce air pollution, decrease traffic congestion, streamline public transportation, and increase the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and scooters (micro mobility). The Company provides software-based urban infrastructure and algorithms for outdated traffic light systems, and gives them the ability to "communicate" in order to create green wave traffic along city routes, prioritize public transportation at traffic lights, and develop an AI-based infrastructure to manage traffic lights as a dynamic, synchronized, and adapted network which regulates traffic to the variety of means of transportation in the city, including connected and autonomous vehicles.

The unique technologies developed by Axilion include digital twin technology, which makes it possible to monitor traffic patterns in real time, implement the programs for traffic lights along a route, and simulate vehicle traffic, as well as AI technology and reinforcement learning technology. Combining digital twin with AI enables automated optimization solutions for urban route traffic light programs.

