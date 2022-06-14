Bl'eau Redefines Cleansing with the Launch of their Hydrating Glacial Clay Cleanser

The pure and natural Glacial Oceanic Clay you'll want in your skincare routine this summer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Summer is around the corner and consumers are ready for a little more hydration in their skincare routine. Bl'eau's newest addition, the Hydrating Glacial Clay Cleanser, is changing the cleansing game for all skin types - making facial cleansing into clay masking. Bl'eau's Cleanser features the brand's star ingredient - Canadian Glacial Oceanic Clay found only on the coast of northern British Columbia. Combined with natural active ingredients to effectively cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, cool, and calm the skin, this new cleanser leaves the skin silky and radiant.

Hydrating Glacial Clay Cleanser (CNW Group/Bl’eau) (PRNewswire)

The Hydrating Glacial Clay Cleanser is enriched in Glacial Oceanic Clay and Glacial Oceanic Mineral Water to purify, five fruit extracts to gently exfoliate and vitamin B5 to maintain the skin's moisture barrier during each wash. The clay-based formula has a unique cream-to-foam texture that acts as both a clay mask and spot treatment - simply massage a generous amount into the skin before rinsing away.

At Bl'eau, clean skin is the first step. With every cleanse, Bl'eau aims to enable all customers to experience the power of Glacial Oceanic Clay, which has been used as a cleansing ritual since ancient times. The highly-anticipated launch completes the Glacial Oceanic Clay skincare routine: cleanser, mask, toner, eye cream, emulsion and/or cream.

All products are available for purchase in Canada and the United States through their website www.bleaubeauty.com and the Bl'eau store on amazon.ca and amazon.com.

About Bl'eau

Bl'eau is bringing innovative and safe skincare solutions to market to help customers achieve radiant skin, naturally and ethically. In addition to being cruelty-free and never tested on animals, all of Bl'eau's products are formulated without parabens, toxins, GMOs, TEA, DEA, synthetic chemicals, sulfates SLS and SLES, PEGs, ethoxylate, formaldehyde and mineral oils. Bl'eau works with the Government of British Columbia to ensure the highest standard of eco-friendly sourcing. The company's headquarters are in Richmond, British Columbia.

